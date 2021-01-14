Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray miss Wednesday’s workout

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill (knee) and Latavius Murray (quad) missed the Saints Wednesday’s practice. Both are expected to make key contributions to the Black and Gold offense on Sunday against the Bucs.
On the defensive side of the ball, Patrick Robinson (hamstring) was a no-show on Wednesday.
Some good news on the injury front, Trey Hendrickson, was limited with a neck injury. The Saints’ sack leader missed the Bears game with a stinger.
You can watch Bucs-Saints on FOX 8 at 5:40 p.m. Tailgate previews the game starting at 3 p.m.
