SWEPCO completing power restoration after Sunday snow storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) is working to complete power restoration for customers in East Texas and Louisiana who lost service after a snow storm moved through the area on Sunday night, Jan. 10.
The snow storm left downed tree limbs and power lines leaving 60,400 customers without power. As of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, SWEPCO had restored power to all but 10 of those customers.
“We appreciate the patience of our customers as crews work as safely and quickly as possible to restore service during this unusual winter storm for our region,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations.
Many outages were caused by the snow-covered tree branches coming in contact with a power line. Safety devices automatically de-energize the power line when this happens.
More than 400 line and tree personnel from SWEPCO, its sister company Public Service of Oklahoma, and outside contract crews have been working to get power restored to all customers.
