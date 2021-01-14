Sam Rayburn Reservoir boasts first Texas ShareLunker Legacy Bass of 2021

“It was a great day on the water at Sam Rayburn,” said Moore. “After about 15 or so casts and few good bites, I finally hooked into my first 2021 bass and it was a giant 13.44 - pounder. We initially weighed her in the boat before taking her to the tournament weigh in where Chad with Bass Champs put her on the scale to get the official number. My heart started beating fast and I was so excited I could have jumped up and down, but I kept my composure.”