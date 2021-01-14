1-on-1 battles will decide Saints-Bucs game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints swept their regular season series with the Bucs in dominating fashion. The Black and Gold disposed of Tampa by a combined score of, 72-26. The second matchup took place in early November, two months ago. A lot has changed for the Bucs since that time, so they’re not going to dwell on those results.
“I think it depends on when you play them. You know if it’s September and October, a lot of things change in a season. Players are in, players are out. Injuries, all those type of things. The familiarity with the players. Marshon Lattimore knows Mike Evans. Who’s going to win that battle. Same thing, Tristan Wirfs and Cam Jordan. It comes down to 1-on-1 battles, guys that know each other. Who’s going to make those game-changing plays in this game,” said Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians.
Michael Thomas appears back to his old self after pulling a touchdown against the Bears last week. The veteran wide receiver has produced some big games against Tampa, but that’s not the Bucs biggest concern in the passing game this Sunday.
“The guy that scares me is Deonte Harris. He’s something. He’s really, really fast. When he’s in there, it’s a different ballgame. Mike is a bruiser, chain mover. Deonte Harris can go to the house quick,” said Arians.
New Orleans native Leonard Fournette could only muster five yards rushing in two contest against the Saints. But the former Tiger is starting to heat up. Last week against Washington, Fournette racked up 93 yards on the ground, including a rushing touchdown.
