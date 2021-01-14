Man accused of having child porn; bonds total $1.4M

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Bonds total $1.4 million for a Shreveport man who is accused possessing child pornography.
Antonio Demorquez Galloway, 29, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 3:05 a.m. Jan. 10 on 14 count of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
The Louisiana attorney general’s office says his arrest came as a result of an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, the Shreveport Police Department and Bossier City marshal’s office.
“Internet crimes against children are horrific offenses that inflict lifelong damage to their victims,” Attorney General Jeff Landry says in a statement about Galloway’s arrest.
“I am proud of the work my office’s investigators, examiners and agents do protect Louisiana’s children.”
