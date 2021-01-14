LSU Shreveport to offer course on cannabis in spring 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Shreveport will be offering a “Careers in Cannabis” course for the spring semester in 2021.
LSU Shreveport Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives Julie Lessiter says there is a lot people can do within the Cannabis industry.
The course will cover topics such as basic and clinical research on cannabinoids, growing hemp, jobs in the field, laws and regulations, as well as marketing of products.
The idea of bringing a course to Shreveport came from a visit by a CanaTech Company.
Although it is not a degree program, students who sign up can receive a certificate. The program will start Feb. 9, 2021, but seats are limited.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 where KSLA’s Tayler Davis interviews Julie Lessiter.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.