Joanne Rogers, Fred Rogers’ widow, dies at 92

(Gray News) -Joanne Rogers, the widow of Fred Rogers, has died. She was 92.
“Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers,” the organization said on Twitter.
“The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions.”
Fred Rogers hosted the children’s TV show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which ran from 1968 to 2001.
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.