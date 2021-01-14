Funeral arrangements announced for Shreveport firefighter who died from COVID-19 complications

Coney Leonard, Shreveport Fire Department (Source: SFD)
By Rachael Thomas | January 14, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 12:40 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements for one of their own, who died from complications from COVID-19.

Leonard Coney died Jan. 6 after his battle with the virus.

Arrangements are as follows:

The Statesman Viewing (Open Visitation)

  • Friday, Jan. 15
  • 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Precious Memories Mortuary Chapel, 4017 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport

Family Hour

  • Friday, Jan. 15
  • 5 to 7 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Dr., Shreveport

Celebration of Life

  • Saturday, Jan. 16
  • 1 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Dr., Shreveport

Final Resting Place

  • Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery, 8801 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport

