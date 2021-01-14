Funeral arrangements announced for Shreveport firefighter who died from COVID-19 complications

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements for one of their own, who died from complications from COVID-19.
Leonard Coney died Jan. 6 after his battle with the virus.
Arrangements are as follows:
The Statesman Viewing (Open Visitation)
- Friday, Jan. 15
- 1 to 4 p.m.
- Precious Memories Mortuary Chapel, 4017 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport
Family Hour
- Friday, Jan. 15
- 5 to 7 p.m.
- First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Dr., Shreveport
Celebration of Life
- Saturday, Jan. 16
- 1 p.m.
- First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Dr., Shreveport
Final Resting Place
- Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery, 8801 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport
