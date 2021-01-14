Construction worker missing following hit-and-run crash on I-310 bridge

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police and the United States Coast Guard are investigating a hit-and-run crash on the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge early Thursday morning.
According to LSP, A Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on I-310 around 1 a.m. on Jan. 14 when he veered off the road, side-swiping two construction trucks doing overnight maintenance work.
The crash knocked one worker over the railing into the Mississippi River, police say. Three others sustained minor injuries.
The coast guard immediately dispatched a rescue helicopter and boat to the area. Search efforts have turned up no results as of Thursday afternoon.
Several miles of the river near Luling is closed to marine traffic while the search continues, official say.
Police are still searching for the driver who fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited at this time.
