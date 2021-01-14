Brookshire Grocery seeks rezoning of land in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City may soon be the home of a new Brookshire’s grocery store.
On Monday, Brookshire Grocery Co. asked the Metropolitan Planning Commission to rezone residential land on Wemple Road for commercial use.
The land is adjacent to a CVS Pharmacy and the people could access Brookshire’s via Airline Drive and Wemple Road, MPC Executive Director Carlotta Askew-Brown said.
The commission will have a preliminary meeting Feb. 9 then a public meeting sometime in March. During the public meeting, people will be able to voice their opinions of the proposed store site.
If Bossier City Council votes in favor of the rezoning, Brookshire Grocery can then begin the land purchase and build the store.
In 2016, Walmart wanted to come to the same area across the street from the CVS, right behind the gas station. However, people disputed Walmart coming and the company decided not to locate its store at the location.
Walmart ended up not building the store.
Several people in the community told me they think a Brookshire’s at that location would help fill the gap of no grocery store for miles.
“I think it will be good but I’m more concerned with the traffic,” Cindy Manning said.
If the Brookshire’s is approved, people could enter the store’s parking lot on both Airline Drive and Wemple Road.
