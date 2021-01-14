Bossier City man facing decades in jail wins appeal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man is set to be released after winning his appeal in a 2016 murder conviction.
Patrick Harris was accused of fatally shooting his onetime friend and co-worker, Chris Flowers, in March 2016, in the Madison Place subdivision in south Bossier City.
Harris claims he shot Flowers in self defense. In an audio recorded statement from hours after the shooting, Harris says Flowers attacked him and wrestled him to the ground.
Harris says he was afraid because Flowers had choked him unconscious on two previous occasions.
In his recorded statement, Harris says, “I shot him. I feared for my life.”
Harris’s appeal was overturned on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
