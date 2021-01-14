Blustery Friday and a beautiful weekend

(KSLA) - The winds will be picking up across the ArkLaTex this evening and Friday. Gusts could get up to 40 mph! Meanwhile, the sunshine will continue through the weekend.
This evening will not have any rain, nor many clouds. It will be a little breezy though. Our cold front is now passed us, so the winds are picking up across the viewing area. At times they will calm a little bit. Temperatures this evening will cool to the 50s. You may need a light jacket as you head out the door.
Tonight, it will stay nice and dry with no rain. There will be a couple small clouds, but nothing to worry about. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 30s with a couple spots getting down to only the lower 40s. The winds will still be a little breezy, but will not be too bad overnight.
Friday will be a little cooler, thanks to that cold front. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. The clouds will also get pushed away, so it will be a beautiful sunny day across the ArkLaTex. The big story Friday though will be the strong winds. It will be a windy day with gusts up to 30-40 mph. Perfect weather to fly a kite!
This weekend is shaping up to being very nice! The sunshine will still be out in full force on Saturday. It will be cool with temperatures reaching the mid 50s. By Sunday, a few clouds will return, but will mix in with the sunshine. So, it will still be a pretty day with no chance of rain. Temperatures Sunday should warm up to the mid to upper 50s. Take advantage while the weather is nice!
During MLK Day, we will have more great weather! No rain with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be warm and will get up to the 60s in the afternoon.
Tuesday through Thursday are now trending to being very wet. I have the rain chances up to 50% Tuesday and 70% Wednesday and Thursday. So you’ll need your umbrella. The setup is looking like a stalled system sitting right over us for a few days. Therefore, it will be rainy about all week. Temperatures will warm up to the 60s each day.
Have a great week and enjoy the beautiful weather!
