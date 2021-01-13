More beautiful weather to close out this week

This weekend is shaping up to being very nice! The sunshine will still be out in full force on Saturday. It will be cool with temperatures reaching the mid 50s. By Sunday, a few clouds will return, but will mix in with the sunshine. So, it will still be a pretty day. I have lowered the rain chance to only 10%, as the latest trends are heading to more dry weather. Temperatures Sunday should warm up to the mid to upper 50s.