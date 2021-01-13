More beautiful weather to close out this week

(KSLA) - The weather will remain nice and calm, yet beautiful for the rest of this week. There will not be any rain, and temperatures will be pleasant in the afternoons.
Overnight, it will still be nice and clear. The clouds will be very limited so, it will be a perfect night for some star gazing. Temperatures will also not cool down as fast. This is due to southerly winds returning, keeping the temperature up some. Lows overnight will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. I do not think anyone wills see freezing temperatures tonight.
Our next weather maker arrives Thursday as a cold front. You may not even notice it as it passes by. This one will be dry with no rain associated with it. Instead it will remain mostly sunny and only a few passing clouds. Temperatures should warm up to the 60s before cooling back down behind the front. I expect a very nice day.
Friday will be a little cooler, thanks to that cold front. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. The clouds will also get pushed away, so it will be a beautiful sunny day across the ArkLaTex.
This weekend is shaping up to being very nice! The sunshine will still be out in full force on Saturday. It will be cool with temperatures reaching the mid 50s. By Sunday, a few clouds will return, but will mix in with the sunshine. So, it will still be a pretty day. I have lowered the rain chance to only 10%, as the latest trends are heading to more dry weather. Temperatures Sunday should warm up to the mid to upper 50s.
During MLK Day, we will have more great weather! No rain with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be warm and will get up to the 60s in the afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday are now trending to being very wet. I have the rain chances increasing both days, so you’ll need your umbrella. Temperatures will be up in the 60s in the rain.
Have a great week and enjoy the beautiful weather!
