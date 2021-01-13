Local facilities to administer COVID-19 vaccines

(KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport and North Caddo Medical Center will begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to the eligible general public on Monday, Jan. 11.
LSU Health Shreveport will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 70 years old or older. The vaccine will be available Monday through Friday starting at 8 a.m. at Fairgrounds Field, 3701 Hudson. Anyone arriving before 3:30 p.m. will receive a vaccine.
Anyone 70 or older wanting to receive the vaccine through LSU Health is encouraged to pre-register online using their survey or on their website. Pre-registration will minimize the wait time.
If you are pre-registered, you can get your vaccination at any time during the designated vaccine administration hours.
Those who do not pre-register will provide their information upon arrival at the vaccine site.
Appointments must be made to receive a vaccine at North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian, 815 S. Pine Street. You can register on the NCMC website. Additional appointments will become available as the medical center receives more doses.
NCMC is administering vaccines to anyone in the 1B, tier 1 group.
Everyone wanting to receive a vaccine must bring an ID and insurance information, wear a mask and wear clothing that gives easy access to the upper arm.
All vaccines will be given in a drive-through while individuals remain in their vehicles to allow a safe interaction.
Vaccinations will be offered at NCMC’s off-site family clinics in Plain Dealing, 112 S. Forrest Street, and Benton, 204 Burt Boulevard, starting on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Be prepared to wait at the location after the vaccine is given to ensure there is no reaction.
If there are unsafe weather conditions on Monday, officials advise waiting for a day when it is safe to travel to get the vaccine.
