LSU Health Shreveport depletes allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses, hopes to get more in near future

UPDATE - As of Jan. 14, LSU Health Shreveport has depleted its allocated number of vaccine doses. Officials say they’re hopeful they’ll get more in the near future. Those who had an appointment to get the vaccine Friday or next week will be notified via email of their rescheduled appointment.
Those who already got their first dose will be able to get their second dose at the same place they got the first. People will be notified of their second appointment via email.
Officials say they’ve vaccinated thousands of people age 70 and up over the last few days.
LSU Health Shreveport is administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to those 70 and up starting Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Officials say the process is quick and promises to help vaccinate thousands of people in the coming weeks ahead.
Each vehicle enters a tent, where the people are vaccinated and then the next vehicle goes through, with workers saying the average wait time is typically a little more than one hour.
They can also handle a lot of people. They say they are expecting as many as two thousand people a day.
LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali describes this COVID vaccine drive-thru as a win-win proposition.
“The beauty of this is you don’t have to get out of your car. And the exposure for COVID is much less in this open environment,” said Dr. Ghali.
Officials say they had about five thousand vaccines on site and expect to go through those before Friday. Then, they will await the next shipment of vaccines.
The information below was provided by LSU Health Shreveport:
Anyone interested in getting the vaccine should pre-register at https://redcap.link/LSU-PUBLIC-VACCINE-SURVEY or at www.lsuhs.edu. Preregistration is required and essential to minimizing wait time. Everyone seeking to get the vaccine should:
- Bring their ID and insurance information even though they are preregistered
- Wear a mask
- Wear clothing with easy access to upper arm where vaccine will be administered
Individuals will remain in car to receive vaccine allowing for safest interaction between those receiving and giving vaccine.
If you preregistered and you are under the age of 70, please note you are NOT eligible to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at this time. Please do not come to the Fairgrounds until your age has been announced as being eligible to receive the vaccine per CDC and LDH guidelines.
Where: Fairground Field located at 3701 Hudson. Go to the parking area of the Fairground that runs alongside I-20.
When: Tuesday-Friday the week of January 12-15 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please plan to arrive no later than 3:30 p.m.
