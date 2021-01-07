Shreveport area Republican leaders address future of party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The chaos in Washington, D.C. has shifted the balance of power in Congress.
Louis Avallone, chairman of the Caddo Parish Republican Party, says he does not believe the future of the party is in jeopardy.
“I think a Republican presidency in 2024 is probably going to be very likely, “Avallone says. “The American people want to be heard, which was one of the attractions to Donald Trump.”
Avallone mentioned how President Trump inspired people to stand for their values. He also spoke on what he said was voter irregulates and fraud.
These claims of voter irregularities and fraud have not been verified and multiple courts have thrown out lawsuits.
State Rep. Steve Scalise was one of our local officials that objected the electoral count of the election. The House has voted against that challenge and President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris are now certified as the winner.
Even with their certifications, Avallone thinks the party is still in good hands and that there will be a Republican president in four years.
For now, President Trump says he will move to a peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20th.
Other Republican leaders like South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham want to move forward with the new administration.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.