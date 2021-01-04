Woman charged in connection to west Shreveport fatal shooting; victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is charged following a deadly domestic dispute in west Shreveport on Monday, Jan. 4.
Shuntriel Walker Johnson, 27, was charged on Thursday, April 29, for the second-degree murder of Antonio Lee Johnson.
Officers were called just before 8 a.m. to the 5300 block of Avon Avenue. That’s just off of Jewella Avenue, south of I-20.
Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 38-year-old man outside of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Antonio Johnson, 38. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by the police department.
“After collecting evidence and conducting interviews, detectives determined that Shuntriel Walker Johnson shot the victim multiple times, ” reads a news release from SPD.
Walker Johnson was taken into custody at the scene. She was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
Her bond is set at $150,000.
