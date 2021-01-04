Balloon’s 500-mile journey find Louisiana man who fulfills twin’s Christmas lists - puppy included

(KSLA) — It started as an arts-and-crafts project to help cope with pandemic life and ended a made-for-tv Christmas tale.
It’s the story of a red star balloon’s month-long journey over 530 miles.
Two days before Christmas, Shreveport resident Alvin Bamburg says he found a deflated balloon while hunting in Grand Cane and posted a photo of it to his Facebook page. Tied to it was a note. A little girl in Kansas had written to Santa that she had been a good girl and requested a few gifts.
“Found this in the woods in Grand Cane, LA. Would love to know when it was launched. Looks like it traveled over 600 miles. Feel free to share”
“Dear Santa,
My name is Luna. I am 4 years old. I live in Liberal, KS. This year I have been nice. I would love it if you could bring me candy, spiderman ball, Frozen doll, puppy, My Little Pony.
With Love,
Luna”
After hundreds of shares and comments, in 24 hours Bamburg had located the family.
The twins’ mother, Leticia Flores-Gonzalez, says she was hesitant to get in touch at first.
“I felt bad. I didn’t want gifts. I didn’t do it for that purpose,” she said. “My sister and family told me it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Finally, after we spoke for a while, they convinced me to go ahead and get ahold of Alvin.”
Boxes of gifts were shipped to the girls by people who had invested in the story in the comments and on community Facebook groups both in Shreveport and near the girls’ hometown.
Bamburg, a father and a grandfather, said he just had to get the puppy for the twins.
Flores-Gonzalez and Bamburg arranged to meet in Oklahoma City to surprise the girls with the one item that hadn’t been crossed off their lists.
“It’s not about the amount or value of gifts that were sent to my girls that is the most important, it’s the love they were sent with that holds the value,” Flores-Gonzales says.
The new friends, who consider each other extended family, say they plan on meeting up again in May in Oklahoma City. Flores-Gonzales says she and her husband are talking about planning a trip to Louisiana this year.
“There’s so much depression, so much sadness going on. Some people are losing their families because of this pandemic,” Flores-Gonzalez said. “This gives us hope there’s so many wonderful people still on this Earth.”
