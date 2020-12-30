Soaking rain and thunderstorms tonight and Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are already tracking a few light showers across the viewing area this morning and there is a whole lot more on the way for the region over the next 36 hours. This is due to a slow moving area of low pressure along a cold front that is currently in west Texas and will be moving through the region between now and the new year. While there is some potential for severe weather across our most southeastern localities, for most of us the big concern will be for soaking rain. The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Watches for northwestern parts of the region. The rain should clear our by the time you wake up Friday morning, but get ready for chilly temperatures for Friday and the weekend. But by Sunday and early next week high should return to the 60s.