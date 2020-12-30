Soaking rain and thunderstorms tonight and Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are already tracking a few light showers across the viewing area this morning and there is a whole lot more on the way for the region over the next 36 hours. This is due to a slow moving area of low pressure along a cold front that is currently in west Texas and will be moving through the region between now and the new year. While there is some potential for severe weather across our most southeastern localities, for most of us the big concern will be for soaking rain. The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Watches for northwestern parts of the region. The rain should clear our by the time you wake up Friday morning, but get ready for chilly temperatures for Friday and the weekend. But by Sunday and early next week high should return to the 60s.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it will be wise to grab an umbrella. We are already seeing a few showers across the region and the scattered showers will continue throughout the day out ahead of the main front. While the rain won’t as heavy or widespread as what we are expecting tonight or Thursday a couple of isolated downpours are possible. High temperatures even with clouds and the showers will still be near the 70 degree mark. Starting this evening the main line of rain and thunderstorms will start to push into the region and will continue through Thursday. But any potential severe weather won’t impact southern portions of the viewing area until Thursday afternoon. By the time the rain and thunderstorms clear out late on New Years Eve some parts of the region could see over four inches of rain.
Behind the soaking rain we are tracking much cooler temperatures for the region Friday and Saturday. Highs both days will be either around 50 or just making it into the low 50s. The good news is that we should see a decent amount of sunshine both days. It is looking like we could see a widespread freeze early Sunday morning thanks to clear skies and light winds before temperatures begin to rebound.
Looking ahead to the first full week of 2021 we are tracking moderating temperatures for the region along with sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be back into the 60, and by Tuesday widespread mid 60s with some spots closing in on the 70 degree mark are looking more and more likely.
In the meantime, get ready for a wild and wet finish to 2020! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
