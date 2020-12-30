Second arrest made in Bowie County homicide

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A second arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of a man on Dec. 27.
Brandon L. Parkman, Jr., 18, faces a capital murder charge following the shooting death of 27-year-old Chase Aaron Porier, according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department.
According to BCSO, the two men robbed Porier of his marijuana before allegedly shooting him. Parkman was turned in to police on Wednesday, Dec. 30 to the Atlanta, Texas Police Department by his mother.
