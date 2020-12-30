SPD: Dispute over money leads to shooting; 1 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called just after 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30 to the 500 block of E. 73rd Street. That’s in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police on the scene say a man was shot in the leg by someone he knew over a dispute over money.
Officers say they do have the name of the gunman.
The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.