SPD: Dispute over money leads to shooting; 1 injured

SPD: Dispute over money leads to shooting; 1 injured
Police were given the name of the alleged gunman by the victim. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken | December 30, 2020 at 8:47 AM CST - Updated December 30 at 8:50 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just after 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30 to the 500 block of E. 73rd Street. That’s in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Police on the scene say a man was shot in the leg by someone he knew over a dispute over money.

Officers say they do have the name of the gunman.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.