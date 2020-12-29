Tuesday, December 29: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Dec. 29, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 304,485 total cases - 3,946 new cases
- 7,397 total deaths - 61 new deaths
- 1,689 patients in hospitals - increase of 92 patients
- 218 patients on ventilators - increase of 17 patients
- 247,501 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
LOUISIANA VACCINE INFORMATION (Updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays)
Current Phase of Distribution - Phase 1A
Vaccine Series Initiated - 37,969
Total Doses Administered - 37,969
Providers Enrolled - 1,002
Completed Vaccine Series - 0
Vaccine Doses Administered since previous update - 5,203
