Shreveport police instructor fired over Facebook post

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport police training officer has been fired.
Brent Mason confirms for KSLA News 12 that he was dismissed Monday, Dec. 28, by Police Chief Ben Raymond for making a Facebook post about activist Breka Peoples that some have described as racist.
Mason’s post states:
“Hater of the shreveport police dept.
“Hates whites
“Hates free speech!!
“Wow”.
Mason, a use-of-force instructor at Shreveport Police Regional Training Academy, said he made the post along with a screenshot of a KSLA News 12 story about Peoples having warrants for her arrest a couple months ago.
Peoples, founder of The People’s Promise, was arrested on electioneering charges Oct. 29 in DeSoto Parish.
A video posted on Facebook showed her leading a group of faith and civic leaders to vote at the registrar’s office in Mansfield on the first Saturday of early voting. In the video, DeSoto Registrar of Voters Amanda Raynes confronts Peoples and tells her she can’t be within 600 feet of a polling place while actively campaigning.
The Louisiana State Police warrants for her arrest allege that she used a bullhorn and was wearing a mask with DeSoto District Attorney Gary Evans’s name on it. Evans was running for re-election.
Mason, who taught firearms and defensive tactics at the academy, told KSLA News 12 on Tuesday that he made his post because he believes the activist’s Facebook page is littered with anti-white posts, including posts that call the police chief a racist and that allege that the Police Department has been “taken over by white supremacy.”
This is not the first time Mason has come under fire for something posted on social media.
In May, he was the subject of an administrative investigation and was placed on departmental leave then suspended for 90 days after a social media post surfaced of him critiquing the firing of four Minneapolis officers in the death of George Floyd.
Protesters at a rally June 1 called for Mason, who later was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, and the city’s police chief to resign.
Mason was reinstated after a civil service hearing Dec. 9 during which attorney Billy Casey, who represented the city, argued for his dismissal and Mason’s 90-day suspension was upheld.
Mason believes his dismissal Monday was both politically and racially motivated. He said he is filing an appeal and a wrongful termination lawsuit.
