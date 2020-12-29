Man injured in Caddo Heights shooting; suspect sought

Police say one man is injured - and they do not have a suspect at this time. (Source: Doug Warner)
By Alex Onken | December 29, 2020 at 5:34 AM CST - Updated December 29 at 5:47 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about a shooting on Monday night.

Officers got the call around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 to the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Vivian Street, across the street from Caddo Heights Elementary. That’s in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.

According to police on the scene, someone opened fire from the middle of the street. One of the shots entered a home and struck a man in the arm.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

