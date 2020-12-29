Man arrested, charged in connection to Natchitoches shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars, facing a charge for his alleged role in a shooting that took place on Christmas Eve in Natchitoches.
Joshua Jones, 19, of Simsboro, faces a count of attempted second-degree murder.
Officers were called around 8:33 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020, to the 200 block of Fairgrounds Road regarding a shooting.
When they got to the scene, they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
“While officers were rendering aid to the victim they were notified by a witness that Joshua Jones got into an argument with the victim,” reads a news release from the Natchitoches Parish Police Department. “During the argument, Joshua Jones shot the victim multiple times and fled the area on foot.”
Officers were able to find Jones and placed him under arrest without incident. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
