Arkansas sets new record for deaths and hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials provided an update on the state’s response to COVID-19, including the latest number of cases and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson is extending the public health emergency declaration for another 60 days.
The state records a new record for deaths and hospitalizations.
In the past 24 hours, an additional 66 have died from the virus and an additional 6 have been hospitalized raising the total hospitalizations to 1,161.
The state has received 31,700 Moderna vaccines.
Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association, says that the Moderna vaccines started to arrive last week.
The governor says the surge of cases we are seeing now are from Thanksgiving.
Dr. Romero says that the state is seeing an increase in case numbers and expects cases to increase.
From the new COVID-19 relief bill $800 million will go to K-12 and places of higher education in Arkansas.
Gov. Hutchinson provides additional COVID-19 data in Arkansas.
Gov. Hutchinson addressed a question concerning a holdup in administering the vaccines at long-term care facilities.
The governor says they will have to look and see if the bars and restaurants directive will be extended.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.