Heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday we continue to track a powerhouse of a low pressure system that will be cranking. During the afternoon hours Wednesday we will start to see showers move into the region, but its not until the overnight hours and Thursday that the bulk of the rain and thunderstorm activity will move through. Temperatures on Wednesday will be warm in the upper 60s and even Thursday we could still see highs in the 60s. Thursday is also the day when we could see strong and severe storms especially across the southern ArkLaTex as the front moves through the region. At a bare minimum you should expect widespread rain totals over two inches across the region.