Heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are tracking a warm day across the ArkLaTex ahead of our next major weather maker Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures out ahead of the storm will be in the mid to upper 60s both today and Wednesday. While showers are likely on Wednesday, most of the rain is now is expected to move through the region on Thursday. There is growing potential for a some isolated severe weather as well on Thursday. Behind the front expect much cooler weather both Friday and Saturday before our temperatures begin to rebound.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning all you need is something along the lines of a long sleeved t-shirt as temperatures will be very comfortable. Current temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s, but thanks to ample southerly flow high temperatures this afternoon will be able to at least make it into the mid 60s. We should stay dry all day with perhaps an isolated shower.
Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday we continue to track a powerhouse of a low pressure system that will be cranking. During the afternoon hours Wednesday we will start to see showers move into the region, but its not until the overnight hours and Thursday that the bulk of the rain and thunderstorm activity will move through. Temperatures on Wednesday will be warm in the upper 60s and even Thursday we could still see highs in the 60s. Thursday is also the day when we could see strong and severe storms especially across the southern ArkLaTex as the front moves through the region. At a bare minimum you should expect widespread rain totals over two inches across the region.
Behind the front we are expecting much cooler weather for the region Friday and Saturday and cold air rushes into the region. Highs both days will be in the 50s with the potential for an early morning freeze both Saturday and Sunday morning. But by Sunday we should start to see our temperatures rebound and on Monday we could see highs back in the 60s throughout the region.
So we are in store for a wild finish to 2020, but a clean slate for 2021! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
