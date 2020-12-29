2020 finishing the year with strong storms

(KSLA) - As if you’d expect any different, 2020 will finish out with storms around the ArkLaTex. Some could be severe in a few areas. The rain will begin Wednesday, but will last through New Year’s Eve night.
This evening will still be calm and quiet. We will not see any rain, but the clouds will be on the increase. So, you can leave any rain gear at home if you’re running any errands or grabbing dinner. Temperatures will be a little warm, even after sunset. They will still be in the 60s. You might be able to get away without a jacket this evening.
Overnight, the clouds will thicken up more and the rain will begin to arrive early Wednesday morning. Through most of the night though, it will be dry and pleasant. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s Wednesday morning.
As you head out the door on Wednesday, you will need your rain gear. Showers will be moving in, especially later in the afternoon. A few storms are also likely. I do not expect any severe weather though. Temperatures will still be warm, and will heat up to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
As the day wears on Wednesday, the rain will slowly get more widespread. Wednesday night is when the more intense rain will arrive. That will last through the day on Thursday. So, you will definitely need your umbrella Thursday as more rain and storms move in.
Thursday does have the potential for severe weather. There is a marginal and a slight risk for the southern half of the viewing area. That goes up to a level 2 out of 5. There will be a lot of heavy rain and strong storms in the late morning and early afternoon. We may get a little break from the rain in the afternoon, but will pick back up in the evening. Then I believe all the rain will be moving away just in time to ring in the New Year.
Severe threats include damaging winds and even a couple tornadoes. Winds will be mostly straight-line, but a couple spin-ups will be possible. Flooding is also a possibility with 1-5 inches of rain possible, depending on where you are. Around the I-30 corridor is where we could see the most rainfall. Make sure to have some way of receiving alerts. The KSLA First Alert Weather App is a great tool to have during severe weather. We will be your First Alert if there is any severe storms.
Once the rain is gone Thursday night, it will move away for a few days. So, we will start of 2021 on a dry note. There will be plenty of clouds through the weekend, but the rain will stay away. Temperatures will also be nice and cool. Highs Friday and the weekend will be in the lower to mid 50s. Let’s hope this is a good sign for this New Year!
Have a great rest of 2020, and be ready for rain!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.