2020 finishing the year with strong storms

Thursday does have the potential for severe weather. There is a marginal and a slight risk for the southern half of the viewing area. That goes up to a level 2 out of 5. There will be a lot of heavy rain and strong storms in the late morning and early afternoon. We may get a little break from the rain in the afternoon, but will pick back up in the evening. Then I believe all the rain will be moving away just in time to ring in the New Year.