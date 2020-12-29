ArkLaTex nursing homes begin COVID-19 vaccinations

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas long-term care facility is one of the first to offer COVID-19 vaccines to its residents and staff members in the ArkLaTex.
Golden Villa Nursing and Rehab, located in Atlanta, Texas, is offering vaccinations to both residents and staff during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by CVS on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The nursing home and rehab center is home to 70 residents with a staff of 150. Ninety-five percent of residents will get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Staff members are scheduled to have their doses administered in a staggered schedule throughout the day.
