ArkLaTex nursing homes begin COVID-19 vaccinations

Staff at Golden Villa Nursing and Rehab in Atlanta, Texas receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, Dec. 29. (Source: Jeff Ferrell)
By Jeff Ferrell and KSLA Digital Team | December 29, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 1:52 PM

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas long-term care facility is one of the first to offer COVID-19 vaccines to its residents and staff members in the ArkLaTex.

Golden Villa Nursing and Rehab, located in Atlanta, Texas, is offering vaccinations to both residents and staff during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by CVS on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The nursing home and rehab center is home to 70 residents with a staff of 150. Ninety-five percent of residents will get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Staff members are scheduled to have their doses administered in a staggered schedule throughout the day.

