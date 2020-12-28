Retired explosives expert explains what clues Nashville bombing investigators are looking for

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As investigators comb through the bombing scene in Nashville, experts in the ArkLaTex are providing some insights into exactly what happened and, hopefully, also discover why the bomber — Anthony Quinn Warner — would commit such an attack.
For a novice looking at the aftermath of a bombing scene like the one in Nashville, it may simply look like chaos and a huge mess.
But for a trained investigator like Joe Mann, the clues are everywhere and a lot can be determined even amid such destruction.
Just the time and location of the explosion in Nashville tell investigators that the bomber did not want to hurt anyone, just cause destruction, experts say.
And Mann, a retired senior special agent who worked 30 years with the ATF as an explosives specialist, said even the explosion itself often can tell experts about the kind of bomb that was detonated.
The bomb’s simplicity or complexity potentially also can tell investigators about the bomber’s skills, he added.
