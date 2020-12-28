Monday, December 28: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Dec. 28, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 300,539 total cases - 823 new cases
- 7,336 total deaths - 45 new deaths
- 1,597 patients in hospitals - increase of 67 patients
- 201 patients on ventilators - increase of 10 patients
- 247,501 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.