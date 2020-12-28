Man was fatally shot by 1 of 2 men who stole his marijuana, witness tells investigators

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texan was fatally shot when he confronted by two men who showed up at his home unannounced and robbed him of his marijuana, a witness has told investigators.
The two men then took cellphones belonging to the victim and the witness and left in a blue, two-door car with a black bumper, the Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports.
The homicide at a residence in the 100 block of Forest Circle in Texarkana, Texas, was reported to the Sheriff’s Office about 7:46 p.m. Sunday.
The witness was administering first aid to 27-year-old Chase Aaron Porier when the deputies arrived.
An autopsy has been ordered.
Meantime, investigators still are working to identify two suspects.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call Investigator Chris Allison at (903) 628-6821 or the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 798-3149.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.