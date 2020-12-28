FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex area

(KSLA) - Below is a list of ongoing road closures and lane shifts in the ArkLaTex area.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 7 a.m., the Swan Lake Road on-ramp to I-220 W and the I-220 E exit ramp to Swan Lake Road in Bossier Parish will be closed. These ramp closures are anticipated to last approximately 45 days, weather permitting, and are associated with the ongoing Swan Lake Road widening project that is currently under construction at the I-220 interchange. This project is being managed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
Alternate Route:
- Southbound Swan Lake Road motorists wishing to travel west on I-220 will be detoured to I-220 E to Shed Road, and then routed to I-220 W
- I-220 E motorists wishing to exit onto Swan Lake Road will be detoured to Shed Road and routed to I-220 W to Swan Lake Road
Dec. 27, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021
- I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway. Reconstructing and widening highway. Eastbound traffic moved to the outside lanes.
- SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
- SH 93 – Between US 82 and US 67, installing sidewalks
- SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
NOTE: Lane closures will be kept to a minimum during the New Year’s holiday weekend to assist travelers.
Dec. 27, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021
- SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.
- FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County line, installing safety end treatments on culverts
NOTE: Lane closures will be kept to a minimum during the New Year’s holiday weekend to assist travelers.
- Multiple construction projects are ongoing on I-20 east and westbound from the Gregg Co. line to the Louisiana state line. Lane and shoulder closures are possible. Drivers should expect delays. These daytime closures should end Wednesday, Dec. 31.
- Daily lane closures on I-59 north and southbound between Woodlawn and Jefferson are ongoing during the day. Closures are expected to end Wednesday, Dec. 31.
- I-49 will have alternating north and southbound lane closures Monday, Dec. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily
- AR 151 north and southbound will have alternating lane closures Monday, Dec. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily
