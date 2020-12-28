FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex area

Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 7 a.m., the Swan Lake Road on-ramp to I-220 W and the I-220 E exit ramp to Swan Lake Road in Bossier Parish will be closed. These ramp closures are anticipated to last approximately 45 days, weather permitting, and are associated with the ongoing Swan Lake Road widening project that is currently under construction at the I-220 interchange. This project is being managed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.