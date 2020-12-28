3 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: DPS reports troopers are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of FM 757 and FM 2767 in Smith County. Three confirmed deceased at this time.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area as first responders investigate.
In the wake of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred near the intersection of FM 2767 and FM 757, FM 2767 was completely blocked.
The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. A truck that was involved in the crash rolled over.
Motorist traveling on FM 2767 should look for alternative routes. If you have to travel the section of FM 2767 near the intersection, exercise caution and expect delays.
