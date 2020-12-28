Damp week ahead for ArkLaTex

As we go through the final days of 2020 we are expecting more wet weather to impact the region. We should get one day off from the rain on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s, but the rain clouds will quickly roll back in during the afternoon on Wednesday. This is due to a strong developing area of low pressure that will be pushing into the region. While showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, the rain will really pick in intensity on New Years Eve with thunderstorms likely across the region. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out either with up to three inches of rain possible. One you wake up in 2021 the rain should finally move out, but much cooler weather will be moving in for the weekend.