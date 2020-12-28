Damp week ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had an amazing Christmas holiday! As we kick off the final week of 2020 we are tracking several days potentially with rain and the last day of the year could be especially wet. Showers are going to be possible today as a stalled frontal boundary will keep the clouds and the scattered showers around throughout your Monday. Tuesday will be dry with highs in the 60s. But beginning on Wednesday and lasting through early Friday we are tracking very unsettled weather as a developing area of low pressure will be moving through the region.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab an umbrella as we are seeing some mist this morning and more shower activity could be on the way. Temperatures though will be on the mild side with temperatures near 60 this morning and holding around the low 60s throughout the day along with scattered showers thank to a stalled out frontal boundary.
As we go through the final days of 2020 we are expecting more wet weather to impact the region. We should get one day off from the rain on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s, but the rain clouds will quickly roll back in during the afternoon on Wednesday. This is due to a strong developing area of low pressure that will be pushing into the region. While showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, the rain will really pick in intensity on New Years Eve with thunderstorms likely across the region. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out either with up to three inches of rain possible. One you wake up in 2021 the rain should finally move out, but much cooler weather will be moving in for the weekend.
Looking ahead towards the first weekend of 2021 we are tracking dry weather, but it will be much cooler for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures behind all the rain will struggle to make it into the 50s during the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. There is some potential for a freeze with Saturday or Sunday morning if the skies can clear enough and the winds stay down. But at least we should see some sunshine both days.
So get ready for a wild final few days of 2020. Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
