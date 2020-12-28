Closing out the year with widepsread rain

Good evening ArkLaTex! We’ll be ending the work week on very wet note and some of which may not be out in time for fireworks.
Tonight: temperatures will hang on the mid and low 50 under mostly cloudy and overcast skies. Rain chances will continue to remain very slim tonight as the cold front lifts north.
Tuesday: tomorrow morning temperatures will start in the upper 40s and low 50s to begin the day. By lunch, grab a bite to eat under mostly cloudy skies and low to mid 60s. By late afternoon highs will climb in the upper 60s near 70 degrees.
Wednesday: An upper level storm system will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms mainly in the I-30 corridor for most of the morning and afternoon. It’ll begin moving east and south during the evening hours and as we head in to Thursday. A few storms may be on the strong side but an overall widespread severe threat is not expected. Highs on Sunday despite the rain will climb in the upper 60s and low 70s once again.
Thursday: Thursday morning and throughout the day, rain continues across the ArkLaTex and continues for much of the day according to models. So far, it may linger during the evening hours around fireworks time before finally leaving. The rain during that time though should be lighter.
Friday: 2021 will have mostly dry skies and more sunshine! Highs will only reach the low and mid 50s but it’ll be a nice way to start the year and remind us all that winter is still here.
Have a great evening.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
