14-year-old gunned down in Christmas shooting in N.O. East, family says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 14-year-old was shot and killed Christmas night in the parking lot of a Walgreens in New Orleans East.
The family of Jamere Alfred says he was killed around 10 p.m. at the Walgreens at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Lake Forest.
A family spokesman says he was with a cousin when a drive-by shooting happened and he was struck.
Alfred attended Martin Berman Charter School where he was a football player and band member.
City and community leaders gathered tonight to remember Jamere, who was killed in the shooting.
Hosting a vigil tonight, his parents remembered his life and called for someone to come forward.
Under the glow of candlelight, and at the scene of his son’s death, John Alfred said they’ve struggled to come to terms with the fact their 14-year-old son, Jamere Alfred was shot to death Christmas day.
“I just would like to say thank you and who knew Jamere that’s your reasoning for being out here because it happened to one of the good ones,” Alfred said. Alfred fought back tears as he asked for help bringing justice to his son’s death.
The family says he was running errands with some cousins to the Walgreens at the intersection of Lake Forest and Bullard when he was inexplicably shot and killed.
Police say a vehicle pulled up Christmas day around 10 pm when suspects began firing killing Jamere. His family is now looking for answers.
“What happened to one of our good ones,” Alfred said.
City leaders moved by the violence, offered their words of comfort, pledging to do all they can to help in the investigation.
“If you see something. If you know something. Please work with us,” Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen said.
“It should not have happened to your child or anyone else child so I’m here. There’s no running, no hiding, anything,” Mayor Cantrell said.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell vowed to do all in her power to help with the investigation. But also calling on residents to stop the violence and step forward and saying someone knows something.
“The sad part about it is you’re not alone. We have work to do in our community this is our child who was gunned down by somebody by our community,” Cantrell said.
But as suspects and information have yet to come forward, Jamere’s loved ones mourned and celebrated his life by saying enough is enough.
“We have to look to the word of God in our grief. I would also like to pray for the family of the person whoever committed this crime because they must’ve been dealing with some of their own issues for someone to commit a heinous crime such as this,” a citizen said.
Police have not released a motive or suspects. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers.
