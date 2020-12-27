Gunfire reported on I-20 near I-49 in Shreveport

Someone shot at eastbound car, causing it to swerve into a wall between I-49 ramp and Common Street/Line Avenue exit off I-20E

This blue Dodge was traveling east on I-20 in Shreveport when it swerved into a wall, breaking off a wheel, and came to a stop between the I-49 ramp and the Common Street/Line Avenue exit off eastbound I-20 after someone shot at the car the afternoon of Dec. 27, authorities say. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | December 27, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 4:49 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of gunfire along eastbound Interstate 20.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened about 2:54 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.

That’s when the Fire Department dispatched a half dozen units to a medical emergency at northbound Interstate 49 at eastbound I-20. Two units remain on the scene.

A traffic camera on Interstate 20 at Sam Fertitta Drive shows police units on the shoulder of that part of the highway in Shreveport following a report of gunfire the afternoon of Dec. 27.
A traffic camera on Interstate 20 at Sam Fertitta Drive shows police units on the shoulder of that part of the highway in Shreveport following a report of gunfire the afternoon of Dec. 27. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

A blue Dodge was traveling east on I-20 when for an “unknown reason” someone shot at the vehicle, authorities were told. The car swerved into a wall, breaking off a wheel, and came to a stop between the I-49 ramp and the Common Street/Line Avenue exit off eastbound I-20.

The car’s driver and passenger were walking around when police arrived. Fire Department medics took them to a hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Dispatch records also show 10 police units now on the scene along eastbound I-20 near Spring Street in downtown Shreveport.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

