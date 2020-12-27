Gunfire reported on I-20 near I-49 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of gunfire along eastbound Interstate 20.
Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened about 2:54 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
That’s when the Fire Department dispatched a half dozen units to a medical emergency at northbound Interstate 49 at eastbound I-20. Two units remain on the scene.
A blue Dodge was traveling east on I-20 when for an “unknown reason” someone shot at the vehicle, authorities were told. The car swerved into a wall, breaking off a wheel, and came to a stop between the I-49 ramp and the Common Street/Line Avenue exit off eastbound I-20.
The car’s driver and passenger were walking around when police arrived. Fire Department medics took them to a hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.
Dispatch records also show 10 police units now on the scene along eastbound I-20 near Spring Street in downtown Shreveport.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
