One person dead, one in critical condition following overnight wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say one person is dead after a car wreck on Interstate 20 just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.
According to police, one vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-20 near Greenwood Road at a high rate of speed when it crashed into another vehicle.
The second vehicle caught fire, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the first vehicle was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
The name of the victim has not been released.
