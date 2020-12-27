Louisiana Supreme Court Museum named after retiring Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson

“I have a commitment to the fair application of justice, first in my role as Chief Justice but also to leave a legacy to those who follow in my path as I was inspired by many of the jurists whose accomplishments are memorialized in the Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson Supreme Court Museum,” said Chief Justice Johnson. “I am pleased that the Museum further commemorates that commitment and am honored and thankful to the Supreme Court of Louisiana Historical Society and my colleagues, the present Justices on the bench, for this honor.”