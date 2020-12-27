LDH: 3,200 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Christmas Eve

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 299,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Sunday, Dec. 27, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 299,722 total cases (3,227 new cases)
- 7,291 deaths (19 additional deaths)
- 1,530 patients in the hospital
- 191 patients on ventilators
- 247,501 patients recovered (as of Dec. 21)
LDH has released stats on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered. So far, more than 32,000 doses has been administered. Vaccine information is updated on Tuesday and Thursday here.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Nov. 24 that Louisiana would be returning to a modified Phase 2 in the COVID-19 recovery process. This will remain in effect until at least Jan. 13, 2021.
Click here to read the Governor’s updated order.
The Governor also declared an emergency for the elections in February, March and April of 2021, per a request from the Secretary of State.
“While we have seen minor improvements, no one should feel good about our current COVID situation in Louisiana. We have too many new cases, too many people in the hospital and, sadly, too many Louisianans continue to die of this illness. Just this week, we reported the highest number of deaths since July. Aggressive mitigation is recommended by Louisiana’s public health experts and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and it is absolutely critical that all of our people take every action they can to slow the spread of COVID,” Gov. Edwards said. “All Louisianans are at risk, but those who are 65 or older or who have health conditions that make it more likely that they will have severe COVID complications should be incredibly careful in the coming days and weeks and should avoid any indoor place other than their home where there is not universal masking.
In Orleans Parish, new cases of COVID-19 are hovering around 130 per day, which is significantly higher than the stable trends seen over multiple months this Fall when daily cases were under 50. Deaths are also on the rise both locally and around the state.
Hospitals in the New Orleans area continue to have capacity; however, they are seeing an increase in local patients, and also receiving transported patients from around the state where other hospitals are overwhelmed, further stretching the healthcare resources.
The percent of tests with a COVID-positive result is on the rise in Orleans Parish as well.
On Dec. 23, LDH reported the positivity rate to be 5.3 percent in New Orleans. The city says bars and breweries will be required to close to indoor seating if the rate of positivity exceeds 5 percent for two weeks in a row, which could happen Wednesday, Dec. 30, should the data not improve.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.