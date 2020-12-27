Catholic wins 2020 Div. I Championship

High School Football

Catholic wins 2020 Div. I Championship
Catholic (BR) Bears (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | December 27, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 10:43 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Bears faced the C.E. Byrd Yellow Jackets in the LHSAA Division I Championship at Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern St. University in Natchitoches.

The Bears defeated the Yellow Jackets, 35-12.

It is the third Div. I state title for Catholic in six years and the first since 2017.

