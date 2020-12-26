Weekend warm up! Rain moves in mid week

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex and Happy Kwanzaa to all who celebrate! After a chilly and frosty morning, the sun is out and the warm up is on the way. After a chilly Christmas we’ll have a mild day after Christmas.
Today: Mostly sunny skies today with no chance for rain at all. We’ll have winds out of the SSW at 5-10mph, So a little breezy but not too bad. By lunchtime, temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Then by the late afternoon we’ll reach highs in the mid 60s today! Quiet a difference compared to yesterday.
Tonight: temperatures will quickly cool back into the 50s but no weather worries for any date-night plans or evening commutes. Overnight wont be as chilly, but still cold with lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Clouds increasing through the day, but still plenty of sunshine to be enjoyed. Morning temperatures will be start in the 40s with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for tomorrow. Well above average for this time of year. During the evening hours, a cold front will be swinging through the region but wont bring any rain into the forecast for Sunday.
Monday: with the front still in the area during the evening hours there will be a slight chance for rain but overall low. During the day, wont have to worry about rain. Highs will drop to the low 60s for Monday but warm up into the mid 60s by Tuesday.
Tuesday evening into Wednesday a stronger cold front will swing through the ArkLaTex and our chance for rain bumps up to 60%. Widespread rain and storms are expected during late Tuesday night and early into Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2 inches in some spots. The front will lead to a drop back into the 50s as we celebrate Christmas Eve.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
