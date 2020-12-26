Former governor Edwin Edwards undergoing tests in Shreveport

“Former Governor Edwin Edwards is undergoing a battery of tests this weekend at Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center in Shreveport for non-Covid related issues. The 93-year-old former governor, Congressman, and US Navy pilot said he’s feeling fine. His wife, Trina Edwards, says her husband is back in for a checkup in Shreveport where he was tested two years ago for respiratory and heart issues. Edwards had heart bypass surgery 24 years ago and annually develops pneumonia. Mrs. Edwards said his doctors have tested him for Covid -the third time in one month- and Mr. Edwards again tested negative. The governor was flown from his home near Gonzales to Shreveport on a plane supplied by Ruston trucking magnate James Davison.”