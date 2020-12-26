Coping with “fragile” mental health in 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At a time when holiday cheer looks different and the COVID-19 pandemic is reaching new heights, it is important people take the time to take care of themselves - mentally, physically and emotionally.
“Mental health problems, including the risk for suicide, are a big concern right now; they’ve been a big concern all year,” Laura Alderman, LPC-S, LMFT, NCC, said.
Alderman works in the department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine for LSU Health Shreveport. She said since the pandemic, more people have been scheduling sessions with her and seeking help.
“Calls to the [Substance Abuse and Mental Health Association] hotline are up 900%.”
She said she has especially seen more health care workers seeking help.
“We need those folks to be resilient & strong, because those folks are on the front lines right now,” Alderman explained. “Universally, as a group, they’re feeling pretty overwhelmed.”
Middle schoolers are also feeling pressure during this time.
“They are on the blink of identity formation.”
Alderman said it’s especially important to check up on friends and family members who may isolating themselves or withdrawing.
“Use any virtual method you can think of, but you can always call someone and hear someone’s voice.”
Alderman suggests the following tips:
- Call up a friend or someone who makes you laugh
- Exercise
- Do things you enjoy
- Get fresh air
- Find ways to contribute to others
- Practice meditation or prayer
If you or someone you know needs help, click here.
