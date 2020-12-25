Warming up for the weekend

By Wednesday widespread rain and a few storms will be moving through the ArkLaTex as a stronger cold front arrives. Temperatures will still be around 60 even with the rain, but we’ll turn colder again as we end 2020 and head into 2021. Right now New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are looking dry, but we’ll see temperatures only in the low 50s for highs with overnight lows getting back to around freezing.