Warming up for the weekend

After a cool Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temperatures will be on the climb over the weekend. We’ll see the quiet weather continue too with our next big weather maker not showing up until around the middle of next week.
Skies will stay clear tonight. Temperatures will be cold again dropping into the low to mid 30s across the area. A freeze is possible for some, and frost looks likely for most by morning.
Sunshine is back tomorrow with warmer weather on the way. We’ll be back in the low to mid 60s Saturday afternoon. A few clouds return Sunday, but we’ll stay dry. After starting in the 40s Sunday morning we’ll warm to near 70 by afternoon.
A cold front will push into the area on Monday bringing some clouds and a few showers with it. Temperatures will cool slightly into the low 60s. We’ll see similar conditions on Tuesday ahead of our next big weather maker.
By Wednesday widespread rain and a few storms will be moving through the ArkLaTex as a stronger cold front arrives. Temperatures will still be around 60 even with the rain, but we’ll turn colder again as we end 2020 and head into 2021. Right now New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are looking dry, but we’ll see temperatures only in the low 50s for highs with overnight lows getting back to around freezing.
Have a good night!
