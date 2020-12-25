Saints hope other receivers step up with 2 main targets on IR

In the 32-29 loss to the Chiefs, quarterback Drew Brees was 15-of-34 for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Only one of those passes was to Smith for 25 yards but he is the third-leading receiver on the team this season. Emmanuel Sanders was the leading receiver for the Saints against the Chiefs with four catches for 76 yards. He is ranked No. 2 on the team in receiving yards for 2020. Alvin Kamara had three catches for 40 yards. He leads the team in receiving yards and rushing yards. Lil’Jordan Humphrey, in his second season in the NFL, had his first two catches as a pro and his first touchdown.