Local business provides Christmas meals for officers

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Tubbs Hardware in Bossier City will be serving lunch to area law enforcement officers working on Christmas Day starting at 11 a.m.
Lunch will be provided for Bossier sheriff’s deputies, Bossier City police officers and Louisiana State Police Troop G troopers who are on duty.
This Christmas Day tradition of serving meals to law enforcement started seven years ago for the Tubbs family.
“This is a small way to show how much we appreciate law enforcement officers and what they do to keep the community safe,” said owner Don Tubbs. “We’re going all out this year because of what they’ve been going through feeding them ribs, potato salad and beans and Tubbs king cake for dessert!”
Tubbs served over 100 meals to law enforcement last year.
