Cold and dry Christmas, but rain moves in next week

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE! I hope everyone enjoys the day no matter how different it may look this year. It’ll be a beautiful day with cool temperatures and less wind than yesterday.
Today: as you’re headed out the door or to the living room to open up presents if you celebrate, temperatures will be freezing in most places early this AM. Thankfully winds are more calm out of the north 5-10mph. The day will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
The weekend: we’ll be warming up Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday we’ll have mostly sunny skies with morning temperatures in the mid 30s with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. By Sunday, keeping it sunny with morning temperatures in the 40s but by the afternoon we’ll be pushing 70 degrees!
Next Weather Maker: Tuesday into Wednesday a cold front will arrive and move through the ArkLaTex bringing rain early Wednesday morning a some thunderstorms.
Have a happy holiday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
