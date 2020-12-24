WEBXTRA: National Weather Service confirms a tornado went through Newton County

Tornado touched down nine miles southeast of Bon Wier (Source: ktre)
By Jeremy Thomas | December 24, 2020 at 12:32 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 5:15 PM

Newton County (KTRE) - Newton County officials say the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado went through this area about nine miles southeast of Bon Wier near FM 1416. Storm damage is being surveyed by the NWS in the Kirbyville area in Jasper County.

Newton County about 9 miles SW of Bon Wier (Source: KTRE)
Storm damage in Kirbyville near Georgetown Loop (Source: KTRE)
Storm damage in Kirbyville near Georgetown Loop (Source: KTRE)

KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas was at a home that was damaged, and he spoke with an emergency management coordinator from Newton County who confirmed NWS Lake Charles said it was a tornado that hit the Sandjack community.

