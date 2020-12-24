WEBXTRA: National Weather Service confirms a tornado went through Newton County

Newton County (KTRE) - Newton County officials say the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado went through this area about nine miles southeast of Bon Wier near FM 1416. Storm damage is being surveyed by the NWS in the Kirbyville area in Jasper County.
KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas was at a home that was damaged, and he spoke with an emergency management coordinator from Newton County who confirmed NWS Lake Charles said it was a tornado that hit the Sandjack community.
